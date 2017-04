Kevin C. Harold, 65, of Redding, formerly of Ridgefield, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

Friends will be received on Thursday, April 27, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Episcopal Church; 351 Main Street, Ridgefield.