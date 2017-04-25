The Redding Pilot

Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, April 25

By Kate Czaplinski on April 25, 2017 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

On Tuesday, April 25, we welcome special guests from Make-A-Wish CT to talk HAN’s Wishes in Flight campaign — including Weston Wish Kid Devin. The Coffee Break News crew also brings you the latest local news,including a major illegal tobacco bust. We also have a look at the forecast and bring you the latest in high school sports and a look back on this day in history.

Watch the Tuesday, April 25 show below:

A live link to the show will be added a few minutes before 11 a.m. Be sure to refresh your browser. 

Related posts:

  1. HAN News, May 27
  2. HAN Connecticut News, August 22
  3. HAN Connecticut News, Nov. 1
  4. HAN Connecticut News, Jan. 4

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Baseball, Joel Barlow 1, New Milford 0 Next Post Region 9 Board of Education member arrested
About author

Kate Czaplinski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress