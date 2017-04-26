The Redding Pilot

Budget referendum is next Tuesday, May 2

Redding residents will have the chance to approve or deny a 2017-2018 budgetary request to fund the Redding Board of Education, Region 9 Board of Education and the town of Redding on Tuesday, May 2 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Redding Community Center.

There are two questions on the referendum this year:

  • Shall the Town of Redding appropriate the sum of $48,233,326 for the annual budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018? (This includes Redding’s share of the Region No. 9 budget).
  • Shall the Regional School District No. 9, composed of the Towns of Easton and Redding, appropriate and authorize the expenditure of $23,789,137 as the operating budget of the district for the period of July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018? (Easton’s share is $11,061,949 and Redding’s share is $12,727,188).

The total budget request is $48,233,326. Last year’s budget was approved at $47.6 million.

Residents vote on the total town budget request, and the total Region 9 budget request.

Individual requests

The town is requesting $14,703,515, a 2.9% increase from last year. Much of this increase is due to short-term bond anticipation notes becoming mature, and a decrease in expected state aid.

The Redding Board of Education is requesting $20,752,623, which is $322,000 less than last year.

The school board had initially requested a budget of $21,002,000, which would have represented a $72,000 reduction over last year. That budget was reduced by mandate of the Board of Finance.

Redding’s burden for the operation of Region 9 this year is $12,727,188, an increase of 3.4%. This burden is decided by the Region 9 Board of Education, which is a Board of Education and it’s own Board of Finance.

The town budget and Redding schools budget were subject to Redding Board of Finance review.

