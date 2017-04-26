The Redding Pilot

Car wash is Saturday

By Redding Pilot on April 26, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Joel Barlow High varsity softball team will be holding its annual car wash this Saturday next to the Easton EMT station on Sport Hill Road from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The car wash will be run by members of the Barlow Varsity and donations received will be used to support the program, including the purchase of training equipment, etc.

The team will be providing baked goods to the residents of Easton and Redding that will be supporting the event, which has been made possible by Greenfield Mill, which has offered the use of its property for this fundraising event.

Related posts:

  1. Softball: States are within reach
  2. Softball preview: Michalowski takes reins at Barlow
  3. Athletic are events postponed
  4. Softball: Notre Dame 10, Joel Barlow 3

Tags: , ,

Previous Post CT Pulse at 12:30: Rudy Marconi of Stop Pot CT talks legalization
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress