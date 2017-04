Posting its best round of the season, the Joel Barlow High girls golf team defeated host Immaculate 202-268 at Richter Park on Wednesday, April 26.

Riley Spurgeon led the team with a 45 and was the medalist. Also breaking 50, Molly Healey shot a 49.

Jessica Huminski shot a 53. Two strokes later was Madison Amente with a 55.

Shannon Gilbert also played in the match, shooting a 56.