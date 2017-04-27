Consistent scores have done the trick for the Joel Barlow High boys golf team this season.

The Falcons have shot in the 170s in each match so far and have won all of them, including one at New Milford on Wednesday, April 19. In fact, it was their best round so far, a 170-209 win at Candlewood Valley Country Club.

Four Barlow golfers posted consecutive scores. Grant Worthington was the medalist with a six-over-par 41 for nine holes.

Pierce Beach was one stroke behind him with a 42. Mike Brown followed with a 43.

Completing the scoring for the Falcons, Jimmy Stablein shot a 44. Jake Drury was also in the match with a 55.

Things were closer when the Falcons traveled to Aspetuck Valley Country Club on Monday to take on Weston. The Trojans were a more worthy opponent as the Falcons held on for a 179-184 win.

All of Barlow’s golfer shot in the 40s. Worthington led the way and was the medalist again with a four-over-par 40 for nine holes.

Brown was one stroke behind him with a 41. Both Stablein and Pierce Beach had rounds of 49.

Also playing in the match, James Moore shot a 50.

Now 4-0 overall, the Falcons host Newtown today (Thursday), face Immaculate at Richter Park on Monday and are home to New Fairfield on Tuesday. All matches are at 3 p.m.