Possession was the big difference in the Joel Barlow High boys lacrosse team’s game at New Fairfield.

The Falcons did not have the ball as often as their opponents did, especially in the second half. With fewer possessions, the Falcons also had fewer opportunities to score in an 11-7 loss on Thursday, April 20.

“We probably had about 20 turnovers,” said Barlow head coach John Distler. “You try to look at the bright side. If we had the ball a little bit more in the second half it might have made a difference.”

The undefeated Rebels struck early with an unassisted goal in the first minute by Colin Ford. The Falcons later tied it, thanks to Max Sokolich, assisted by Grayson DiMiceli, but the Rebels looked as if they would break away, eventually leading 4-1.

But at that point the Falcons began to rally in the form of goals by Jack Goldburg and DiMiceli, making it a 4-3 affair after one quarter.

Andrew Powell’s goal early in the next frame tied it, and the Falcons’ lone lead came with 10:55 left in the half when Tyler Starrett scored. The two sides traded goals in the time remaining before the half ended in a 7-7 tie.

“It is a game of momentum,” said Distler. “We came right back.”

However, the Falcons had difficulty holding onto the ball as the second half progressed. Between that and New Fairfield’s defense, they were kept off the board for the rest of the contest while the hosts put four unanswered goals on the board to seal the win.

“In the second half we kind of went a little flat,” said Distler. “They only scored four goals and they had the ball a ton.”

Goldburg scored two goals for Barlow. Starrett, DiMiceli (two assists), Tom Rossini (one assist), Powell and Sokolich (one assist) each scored one.

Alec Wilson made 10 saves in goal for the Falcons.

Barlow also battled back against Wantagh, N.Y., at home two days earlier despite coming up short, 10-8, in a non-league game.

Things started well enough for the hosts, who led 4-1 early in the second quarter before the Warriors responded and ultimately went up 5-4 at halftime. They stretched the lead to 9-5 but Barlow did not give up, outscoring the visitors 3-1 in last frame to make it close.

“They jumped up a couple more goals and then we fought back,” said Distler. “When the kids fight back, that’s alway a nice sign.”

Goldburg led Barlow with three goals. Henry Shaban, Rossini, Rob Bartlett, DiMiceli (one assist) and Sokolich (one assist) all scored one .

Wilson made 14 saves in goal for Barlow, now 4-4. It visits Bethel today (Thursday) at 5 p.m., is home to Daniel Hand on Saturday at 2 and hosts Newtown on Wednesday at 6:30.