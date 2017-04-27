The Redding Pilot

Girls lacrosse: Falcons take key showdown

Joel Barlow High’s Elena Petron scored a goal in a girls lacrosse game against New Fairfield on Thursday, April 20. Barlow won 9-7. — Scott Mullin photo

In a rematch of last season’s South-West Conference finalists, the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team defeated New Fairfield 9-7 on Thursday, April 20.

The Falcons took a 4-2 lead in the first half before the two sides matched each other goal for goal in the second.

Tess Siburn led the Falcons with five goals. Julia Shapiro (three assists), Sarah Witherbee, Cat Goncalves (two assists) and Elena Petron each netted one.

Megan Kowalski made eight saves in goal for Barlow.

The Falcons could not close a close the gap in their game at Fairfield Ludlowe, losing 10-7 in a non-league contest on Saturday, April 22.

Barlow trailed by only a goal (3-2) at halftime. Despite stepping up their attack in the second half, the Falcons could not come any closer.

Goncalves led Barlow with three goals. Siburn netted two.

Petron and Witherbee (one assist) each had one. Hannah Tunick and Shapiro each had one assist.

Ashley Moynahan led Fairfield Ludlowe with five goals.

Kowalski had six saves in goal for Barlow, now 4-4 overall. It hosts Bethel today (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m., hosts Fairfield Warde on Saturday at 6 and is at Newtown on Monday at 7.

