Both ends of the competition awaited the Joel Barlow High girls track team in its opening meet of the season.

The Falcons dominated New Fairfield on Wednesday, April 19, in a 123.5-24.5 win. They had some difficulty with host Newtown, particularly in the relays and the throwing events, in a 112.5-35.5 loss in the wind and the rain.

“It was a pretty miserable day for a track meet,” said Barlow head coach Ryan Swift. “Nonetheless, we had some great performances.”

Alyson Tomaszewski scored in three events. Taking fourth in the 100-meter dash in 13.6 seconds, she was second in the 200 in 27.8. She also scored in the long jump with a leap of 13’ 8.25”, good for second as well.

Kate DiBella won the pole vault at 8’ 6” and Kate Matsuoka followed with a 7’ 6”. Hannah Ceva was a key contributor in the jumps. Taking third in the long jump with 13’ 4”, she was second in the triple jump with 30’ 10”. Kayla Crosby was fourth in the latter event with 30’ 0.05” and cleared 4’ 6” in the high jump to take second there.

Ceva scored in the 1,600 with a third-place time of 5:52.84. In the 3,200, Sammi Katzmann was fifth in 14:34.

Tess Dougall was one of nine freshmen to score points, more than twice Swift has ever had in an opening meet. She was third in the 800 in 2:47.54. Classmate Melissa Colosante was fifth in the 400 in 71.0, behind junior Amelia Blackwell, who was third in 66.9.