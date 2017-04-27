The Joel Barlow varsity softball team swept all three home games last week with an offensive onslaught, following a tight come-from-behind win against perennial South-West Conference rival Brookfield on Monday, August 17.

Following the 5-4 win over the Bobcats, the Falcons went on to defeat the Kolbe Cathedral Cougars 26-3 and the Stratford Red Devils 15-1 as the heart of the SWC schedule kicks in.

Brookfield opened to a 2-0 lead in the first and Barlow answered in the bottom-half. Kristen Acocella hit a hard one hopper that shortstop Cara Lennon could not handle, followed by Briana Marcelino’s double and a Taylor Macchia walk. Back to back singles by Claire McCann and Samantha Hilford put Barlow up 3-2 after one.

Brookfield’s Alyssa Leonetti and Barlow starter Claire McCann settled into a pitcher’s duel until the Bobcats’ got to McCann in the fifth on three successive singles and a walk to take a 4-3 lead.

The Falcons took the lead for good as Macchia blasted a two-out, two-run homer for a 5-4 lead, with McCann retiring the last eight batters in taking the victory.

Macchia’s homer, along with two hits apiece from Marcelino and Hilford, paced the Barlow offense.

Barlow’s season to date has been marked by the fact that it competes in every game.

“Good, bad or indifferent; win, lose or draw, we’ve competed in every game thus far and I hope our veteran leadership takes that a step further.” said head coach Craig Sears.

It was a bit easier for Barlow when both Kolbe and Stratford came to Redding. The Falcons flexed their offensive muscle with a 19-hit barrage in a 26-3 game that ended after four and half innings due to the mercy rule.

Barlow picked up all it needed in the first as Sabrina Lalor singled to lead off. Acocella doubled and Marcelino belted her third homer of the season to take a 3-0 lead. The hosts tallied nine runs in the first to put the game out of reach early

Marcelino, who notched her 100th career hit, and Davis each had three hits, while Lalor, Acocella, Macchia and starter Caitlin Colangelo each added two hits apiece, including doubles from Acocella, Marcelino and Macchia.

Colangelo and McCann split the pitching with Colangelo picking up the win in the start of the SWC record season.

It was just as easy for Barlow as they combined seven hits with six Stratford errors in defeating the Red Devils 15-1 last Friday. The Falcons gave McCann all she needed in her five-inning, three-hit performance to take the win, while fanning nine.

Macchia delivered three RBI with Acocella, Marcelino and McCann each driving in two apiece. Stratford manufactured a run in the fifth to avoid the shutout, as Hilford gunned down Kate Schneider attempting a steal to end the game.

“This week is a great test for us as we’re playing three teams (New Milford, Newtown and Masuk) that I expect to see in the SWC playoffs”, added Sears.

Barlow (6-4 overall 5-2 in SWC play) hosts league-leading Masuk tomorrow (Thursday) in a key match-up that will help determine seedings in end of year tournament play.