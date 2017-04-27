The Frog Frolic takes place this Saturday!

Reddingites are preparing to “hop” over to the Community Center on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the 22nd Annual Frog Frolic, one of four annual fundraisers for the Mark Twain Library.

With more than 200 volunteers helping move the day along, the Frog Frolic offers something for everyone, organizers say, including a bubble garden for toddlers, a Touch-a-Truck area, bouncy houses, home-grown entertainment, games, crafts, food, storybook characters and a silent auction.

As first-time organizer, Stephanie Oulton says she is grateful for the tremendous support from all volunteers, especially former organizer Sandi O’Reilly.

Most of all, the Frolic is a chance for people to come together and reconnect with friends and neighbors after the long, cold winter, she said.

“It’s one of those days that everyone counts on. You see friends and neighbors. Maybe you volunteer. You support an institution,” Oulton said.

Along with the annual Book Fair and Art Show, the Frog Frolic is a critical revenue source for the library’s operating budget. Library Treasurer Betsy Higgins has spent several months reaching out to area businesses and families on behalf of the event.

“Sponsorship is a meaningful way to show your neighbors you care about the cultural, intellectual, educational and social heart of Redding,” Higgins said.

The event requires an “army” of volunteers, both behind the scenes and the day-of. Volunteer coordinator Ronna Brier has been busy assigning jobs to willing helpers who will set-up, work at and clean up the frolic this Saturday.

As in past years, the crafts will be endless fun for children and families.

Jennifer Good and Robert Goldman head up the Arts and Crafts area.

“This year there will be 14 different stations of arts and crafts,” Good said.

This year, the frolic will debut painting using monster trucks, and children will be able to join in old favorites like spin art Frisbees and sand art bottles.

Game Alley will play host to a dozen different midway games including Frolic Freeway, Treasure Hunt, Wheel of Fortune, Lily Pop Frog and The Rabbits Hole, all organized by Jeanine Herman and Carolyn Baker.

Prizes will abound in the Prize Tent organized by Lisa Raymond, and Melisa Moreau and Kri Tartaglia will oversee this year’s Kiss A Frog booth, where they promise “everyone’s a winner.”

The toddler bubble garden is back this year, run by Danielle Caldwell and Trisha Doyle,

“Not only can your young child experience being encased in a giant bubble or surrounded by tiny bubbles, but they can color and play with toys meant especially for toddlers,” according to organizers.

Bigger Frolic-ers will bounce the day away on giant inflatables with the help of Gabriel McMahon and nearby, a large selection of gently used children’s books will be on sale at below-bargain prices at the Book Sale Tent, hosted by Kathryn Zimmerman and Kristy Veith.

This year marks the ninth annual Cake Walk, where bakers of all stripes compete to have their decorated cakes awarded first prize. This year’s theme is “Kentucky Derby,” and cakes are accepted for an adult and a junior division. Deb Schultz will coordinate cake drop-off beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Redding Community Center.

The silent auction offers items for bidding beginning at 10 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m. Dick Hawks is the Silent Auction coordinator. This year, donations range from summer camps in Canada and New Hampshire, to ice skating lessons in Connecticut; from Disney passes to sports memorabilia.

Food is available all day at the Grille Tent. This year’s menu features Black Cat Grille hot dogs, coffee from Tusk and Cup, and bagels from Uncle Leo’s.

Returning is the popular “Hoppy Meal” for kids that includes a burger or hot dog or Frito pie, a snack, a drink and a prize, according food coordinators Carolyn Hunter and Brenda Phelps.

Redding Neighbors and Newcomers will return to treat residents with decorated cupcakes.

Information: www.marktwainlibrary.org.