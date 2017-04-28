JRMS will present spring musical next week

John Read Middle School presents its 2017 spring musical, Foggy Patch, beginning Wednesday, May 3, and running through Saturday, May 6.

Weekday performances take place at 7 p.m. and the Saturday performance begins at 2 p.m. All performances take place at the John Read Middle School auditorium.

Director Diana Canova and music director Kathy Weiss have a tradition of adapting stories to plays and musicals suited for middle school-age actors and singers for the spring musical.

General admission is $12, and tickets are available at the door.