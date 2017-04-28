The Redding Pilot

JRMS will present spring musical next week

By Christopher Burns on April 28, 2017 in Events, Happenings, Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

John Read Middle School presents its 2017 spring musical, Foggy Patch, beginning Wednesday, May 3, and running through Saturday, May 6.

Weekday performances take place at 7 p.m. and the Saturday performance begins at 2 p.m. All performances take place at the John Read Middle School auditorium.

Director Diana Canova and music director Kathy Weiss have a tradition of adapting stories to plays and musicals suited for middle school-age actors and singers for the spring musical.

General admission is $12, and tickets are available at the door.

