Between some shaky defense and trouble hitting, the Joel Barlow High softball team lost 10-0 to Masuk on Friday, April 28.

Barlow trailed early as Masuk scored three runs in the top of the first inning. It added one more in the second and another two in the third for a 6-0 lead.

The Falcons managed to keep the visitors in check after that until the top of the seventh when Mask scored four more runs.

Taylor Macchia had two hits for Barlow. Samantha Hilford had a double.

Meg Farland had three hits for Masuk, including a home run, and scored two runs.

Mask starting pitcher Sam Scheme three five shutout innings with three hits and four strikeouts. Reliever Maddie Procyk threw two innings with one hit and four walks.

Claire McCann took the loss for Barlow, pitching five innings with six runs (four earned) on nine hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Caitlin Colangelo pitched two innings with four runs (one earned) and five hits.