Despite coming within a goal of tying it on couple of occasions, the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team lost 8-5 to Fairfield Ward on Saturday, April 29.

Barlow, which trailed 4-3 at halftiime, also came within a goal (5-4) in the second half before the visitors pulled out of reach.

Tess Siburn led Barlow with three goals. Cat Goncalves and Sarah Witherbee scored one apiece.

Hannah Tunick had two assosts and Elena Petron had one.

Nikki Wallin had two saves in goal for Barlow.