Behind a one-hit pitching performance by Claire McCann, the Joel Barlow High softball team shut out host Newtown 4-0 on Saturday, April 29.

Barlow took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. It also added a run in the fifth and another in the seventh.

McCann also helped her cause offensively, going three for four (one double) at the plate with a run scored. Briana Marcelino went two for four (one home run) with two RBI and a run scored.

Kristen Acocella went two for three (on double) with a run scored. Sabrina Lawlor had a single and an RBI.

Meghan Goyda had Newtown’s lone hit.