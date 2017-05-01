Letters: How your neighbors will vote for this year’s budget

Referendum observations: Please vote on May 2, 2017

Jeanne Wendschuh

Once again our Board of Finance has given us only two choices in the May 2, 2017, budget referendum, yes or no. They assume that “no” votes mean the $48,233,326 annual expenditure budget is too high. If the budget does not pass, they must determine another amount to recommend for a subsequent referendum, which they are likely to discuss at their meeting after the polls close on May 2, 2017.

If you vote “no” because you think the Board of Education K-8 budget should be higher, you must communicate your reason to all members of the BOF in writing so they have your information before they determine the revised budget amount.

Despite overwhelming public comment supporting a Board of Education budget $250,000 higher than the $20,752,623 included in the BOF recommended budget, the BOF arbitrarily reduced the BOE budget by $250,000 with little relevant reasoning.

Then the BOF increased the “Selectmen’s budget” by $50,000 for a BOF-directed investigation of the BOE’s financial operations, procedures, systems and processes with that $50,000 to come from our unassigned general fund balance. This completely disregards the investigation Dr. Tom McMorran recently completed and the fiscal controls he has already established.

In the Legal Notice of the referendum, the BOF inappropriately reduced debt service expenditures by a $203,500 transfer from the Debt Service Fund, understating the “Selectmen’s budget” by 1.4%. Budgeted expenditures should be $48,436,826 and the $203,500 transfer should be included in the revenue summary.

If you vote in favor of the BOF recommended budget, you are approving:

A K-8 education budget $250,000 lower than the Redding Board of Education recommended. Spending $50,000 from our unassigned general fund balance to re-assess the Board of Education’s financial operations, procedures, systems and processes. Using $203,500 of 2016-17 anticipated revenue surplus to offset 2017-18 debt service costs.

‘Extraordinary budget year’ in Redding

Ward Mazzucco

This is an extraordinary budget year in Redding, a time for perspective and reflection. The governor has proposed not only to reduce the funding that we have come to expect but also to require us to pay a portion of the pension costs for our teachers. The General Assembly has yet to take action on a budget, so we don’t know precisely what additional burdens Redding may be asked to bear. Meanwhile, refinancing the town’s short-term debt with long-term bonds will necessarily increase our borrowing costs by hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

Sixteen foreclosures were brought in Redding last year, and it would be reasonable to infer that financial strain extends well beyond those affected households. The median household income in Redding is lowest among the school districts to which we are most often compared. Yet Redding already spends more per capita and per student than nearly all other municipalities in the state.

We receive a high level of police, library, highway, educational, and other services and must fund them appropriately. But we must also recognize the acute financial demands and uncertainties that we face.

Redding is a wonderful place to live, but the challenge is to preserve what we have, at a price we can afford.

Vote yes for the high school budget

David Monson, of Redding

If you think your “yes” vote for the budget for the High School doesn’t count, you are crazy! While this budget represents some very hard decisions by the administration and the Region 9 Board of Education, it needs your support. Here is the important part: What you will not see on the ballot are the cuts that were saved. The teachers that were saved. The programs, clubs and sports teams that were salvaged for our children. I was at the meetings, and the board almost passed a motion cutting a second science teacher, another partial English teacher and even more. That would have been devastating!

So as voters you need to understand that a “no” Vote or worse — if you don’t even show up — is a vote for additional cuts. If you vote “no” or don’t vote at all, you will send the board back to the drawing board with a clear message to cut more teachers and programs. All said, we need everyone in the community to take five minutes and show up to the polls and vote “yes” for the Budget. A “yes” vote saves more teachers and programs.

A “yes” vote means you care about your children. A “yes” vote means you want our kids to continue to have sports to play and clubs to join. A “yes” vote means you want to protect our property values. So this is not just a message to parents, this is to anyone who wants to maintain their property value. And if you are lazy enough to not show up, know that your lack of action is in fact as good as voting “no,” so that’s on you. Please show up and vote “yes” for the budget. Thanks in advance for caring about our town.

JBHS budget growing exponentially

Gowan Dacey, of Easton

On Tuesday, May 2, Easton and Redding voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on their respective town budgets and that for Joel Barlow High School. The latter request is for $23,787,137, which represents a 2.18% increase over the current year budget. On the face of it, this doesn’t appear to be a large increase, but another perspective reveals a troubling situation.

With a projected student population next year of 875, the request amounts to $27,187 in per pupil expenditures (“ppe”). The following year, with only a 1% budget increase added, projects to $29,053 in ppe!

Next year’s ppe is 50% higher than average total tuition and fees for local, competing private high schools. Total tuition, fees, room and board at our flagship Connecticut university are only about $1,000 more. And the following year, JBHS ppe will outstrip the UCONN comprehensive fee.

Since when did our local public school get to be so expensive from a ppe perspective? Are its outcomes 50% better than local schools? Is it a better educational value than UCONN? Clearly, something is amiss here.

School administrators will explain that the quickly shrinking student population at JBHS is the ppe culprit, but they’ve had years of advance notice that this was coming. They’ll also contend that bonding expenses inappropriately inflate their ppe, but private schools deal with the same phenomenon. What have you seen them do to address this?

The JBHS budget request is just too high, especially when there doesn’t seem to be any effort to keep it in check. Join me in rejecting it at next week’s polls. We need evidence that our Region 9 board intends finally to do something about this nightmare.

Per-pupil cost is not reasonable measure

Chris Parkin, of Redding

Annet Bonfanti’s letter last week struck two familiar chords: Cost-per-pupil is a reasonable measure of education investment and our schools continue to provide a superior education despite spending cuts. Both premises are flawed.

The familiar cost-per-pupil ratio isn’t suited to assess appropriate levels of educational spending. It’s an oversimplification that fails to consider the many variables at play in education spending. For one, cost-per-pupil doesn’t account for fixed costs having no material bearing on educational attainment. Schools need heat whether there are 918 or 1,207 students. Sharing the heating cost among fewer students increases the cost-per-pupil. That’s math. Declining enrollment shouldn’t require declining classroom temperatures to maintain consistent spending on teaching. That’s common sense.

Similarly, the total cost of special education has risen by about 15% since 2012 in 2017 dollars. None of that increase impacts the quality of the general education classroom. However, there is little the district, or any district, can do to contain the cost of meeting its legal and moral obligation to provide an appropriate education to students with special needs. The cumulative impact of cuts imposed by a Board of Finance openly hostile to the school administration threatens the district’s core function—teaching the 87% of students not requiring special education services. Over-reliance on cost-per-pupil ratios has led to the dangerous argument that the town continues to overspend and can maintain high education quality while still cutting hundreds of thousands of additional education dollars.

Advocates of this position, including Board of Finance members, insist that education in Redding remains exceptional despite years of arbitrary cuts. The State’s accountability index lays bare that fallacy. Redding is, sadly, no longer an educational standard-bearer. In 2012, JRMS was a national blue ribbon school. Last year, the State placed it among schools in the bottom quartile in the state for academic achievement and growth. As a district, Redding is now 50 of about 200, down from 26 just last year. Redding ranks behind Bethel, Brookfield, Newtown, New Fairfield, and all of DRG-A. Spending isn’t the solution to every problem but arbitrary cuts driven by arbitrary ratios objectively harm educational quality and property value.

Homes are worth only what someone’s willing to come here and pay for them. Many are driven to Redding for superior schools. If schools are no longer superior, as the accountability index suggests, buyers will see a comparative bargain just across the border in Bethel.