Police Chief: Good communication with teens can prevent substance abuse

Establishing good communication with teens as a way to prevent substance abuse and risky behaviors were some of the topics discussed at the Easton/Redding Community Care Coalition meeting on Tuesday evening at Joel Barlow High School. The meeting was attended by about 60 people.

Redding Police Chief Douglas Fuchs and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Tiffany Lockshier led the meeting and answered questions from concerned parents.

Fuchs brought up Friday’s crash that injured six local teens on Route 107, and said this incident should be used as a teachable experience between teens and their parents.

“We had a really horrific crash last week. We are all very fortunate that we have six teens who are alive. But equally as important, we can’t take that fact and not learn from it.

“I certainly hope that incident gets parents to have that engagement with their kids so they understand that they don’t have nine lives. A decision which they make in an instant will impact their life and potentially others forever,” he said.

Parents expressed concern that in order to have a teachable moment with their children, they would like the school to inform them whenever students at the school are arrested.

“We don’t hear anything from the school as to how many people are caught,” said one parent. “There are no statistics that are shared on an ongoing basis.”

In response to this, Assistant Superintendent Head of School Gina Pin said that going forward, the school will make sure to let the public know how many kids were arrested and for which crimes — while keeping students’ names anonymous.

The Safe Haven system, which is in place at Barlow, was also brought up.

“Kids can go to the school’s guidance department if they feel they have made a mistake and purchased drugs. They can walk in and hand that marijuana to a guidance counselor with no ramifications at all,” Fuchs said.

He added that there is also an anonymous tip line at the school where students can share what they see and hear.

The topic of speeding and enforcing the speed limit was also brought up by several parents.

“Speeding is a factor in virtually every single crash that we investigate,” Fuchs said.

According to Lockshier, police take speeding very seriously in teens. She explained that if teens get caught speeding, they can get their license suspended and be made to perform community service hours.

“We try to have it have more of an effect than just having their parent’s insurance premium go up in terms of trying to get them to learn a lesson,” Lockshier said.

On the topic of risky behavior through social media, Fuchs said if students receive a text showing risky behavior, “bring that phone into us. Do not forward it to anyone.”

He explained that if the person who receives the pictures forwards them onto someone else, the teens who received the photo could now be in trouble because they forwarded it.

The topic of social hosting was also addressed. A parent raised the question about making the public aware of social hosting laws and the potential liability for each of them. In response, Lockshier said she will summarize the pertinent statutes for the public to have easy access to.

Fuchs said, despite what parents may think, they should not assume police know about every single partying teenager in town.

“If you see an underage drinking party taking place on your block, take videos and pictures of it.

He said most people don’t want to tell police because they don’t want to testify. “If you are the witness, when it goes to court, you are going to court,” he said.

Fuchs also spoke about the Breaking Barriers a program, which teaches how to interact with law enforcement during a traffic stop.

“We finally just got grant funding for this program from the Federal Government. We hope to start rolling it out statewide for next year.”

“It is all about respect,” he said, when referring to how teens interact with others in authority. “As parents, we have to insist and instill that in our kids. We need to make them understand you should not speak to a police officer, a principal, or a prosecutor (disrespectfully) because — morally and ethically — it’s not okay.”

The next Easton Redding Community Care Coalition meeting is at 6 p.m. May 17 , in room A109 at Joel Barlow High School.