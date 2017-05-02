With its hitting kept in check by its opponent, the Joel Barlow High baseball team was shut out 6-0 by host New Fairfield on Monday, May 3.

Barlow starter Tiernan Lynch and New Fairfield’s Jack Ware were locked in a pitchers’ duel for three and a half innings before the Rebel’s rallied for five runs in the fourth. They added one more in the sixth.

Barlow had just four hits in the game, as Ware struck out three and walked three in seven innings.

Lynch pitched five and a third innings, allowing six runs (one earned) in seven hits five strikeouts and seven walks.