Both budget items pass in referendum

Redding residents voted by large margins on Tuesday, May 2, to approve budgetary requests from the town of Redding, and the Region 9 school district for Fiscal year 2017-18.

On the town’s budget — $48,233,326, which includes the total proposed expenditures for municipal services, Redding’s Board of Education, and Region 9’s Board of Education — residents voted 659 in favor, and 237 opposed.

On Region 9’s $23,789,137 budget, specifically, residents voted 653 in favor, and 242 opposed. Redding will be responsible for $12,727,188 of the cost to run Region 9 due to enrolment.

A large proportion of Easton voters also approved their share of Region 9’s budget, with 473 voting in favor, and 202 opposing.

Individual requests

Voters approved $14,703,515 for the municipal government, a 2.9% increase from last year.

Voters also approved $20,752,623 for the Redding Board of Education, $322,000 less than last year.