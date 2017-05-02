The Redding Pilot

Both budget items pass in referendum

By Christopher Burns on May 2, 2017 in Lead News, Politics & Elections, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

Election official Susan Henderson reads results while Board of Finance chairman Bill Alvarez takes notes of the results.

Redding residents voted by large margins on Tuesday, May 2, to approve budgetary requests from the town of Redding, and the Region 9 school district for Fiscal year 2017-18.

On the town’s budget — $48,233,326, which includes the total proposed expenditures for municipal services, Redding’s Board of Education, and Region 9’s Board of Education — residents voted 659 in favor, and 237 opposed.

On Region 9’s $23,789,137 budget, specifically, residents voted 653 in favor, and 242 opposed. Redding will be responsible for $12,727,188 of the cost to run Region 9 due to enrolment.

A large proportion of Easton voters also approved their share of Region 9’s budget, with 473 voting in favor, and 202 opposing.

Individual requests

Voters approved $14,703,515 for the municipal government, a 2.9% increase from last year.

Voters also approved $20,752,623 for the Redding Board of Education, $322,000 less than last year.

 

Related posts:

  1. All items on budget referendum pass, including HVAC system
  2. Budget referendum is next Tuesday, May 2
  3. Board of Education removes $225,000 from its budget
  4. Declining school enrollment at top of Board of Finance discussion

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post John Read Middle School presents ‘Foggy Patch’ this weekend Next Post Philbrick will host 'Forensic Conversation' this Sunday
About author
Christopher Burns

Christopher Burns


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress