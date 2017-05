Remaining unbeaten, the Joel Barlow High boys golf team defeated host Immaculate 169-181 at Richter Park in Danbury on Monday, May 1.

Two golfers tied for medalist honors. Barlow’s Jimmy Stablein and Immaculate’s Jack Woods each shot a four-over-par 40 for nine holes.

One stroke behind them was Barlow’s Grant Worthington. Mike Brown was next with a 42.

Completing the scoring for the team, Foster Rowberry had a 46. Also playing in the match, Pierce Beach shot a 49.