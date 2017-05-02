The Redding Pilot

John Read Middle School presents ‘Foggy Patch’ this weekend

By Heather Whaley on May 2, 2017 in Community, Entertainment, Events, Happenings, Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Students rehearsing for the John Read Middle School spring musical, Foggy Patch.

Are you ready for a hootenanny? Then come on down to Foggy Patch, the next great musical presentation by the John Read Middle School Players, led by Diana Canova and Kathy Weiss.

The musical runs from Wednesday, May 3, to Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m., and on Saturday, May 6, at 3. The play is family-friendly. Tickets are $12 and available at the door.

Foggy Patch features 50 kids singing and dancing in the cast, four student musicians under the direction of Weiss, including fiddles and double bass, and five students on the running crew, as well as local musicians Amy Cabot on banjo and Dave Daignault on washboards.

Foggy Patch is particularly close to director Diana Canova’s heart.

“My mother, Judy Canova, was known as a hillbilly comedienne, one of the ‘slapstick queens.’ This show is my way of honoring her humor and talent. It was so much fun to write, and now to hear my lines and my songs coming out of these talented kids is a thrill,” she said.

“Kathy Weiss and I have now written eight shows for John Read, and it is always a pleasure to work with these extraordinary kids.”

The kids are equally excited about the performance.

Fifth grader Maya Cotter said, “I was nervous to try out, but it got a little easier, and a lot more fun every day. Mrs. Canova is really nice, and very funny. I can’t wait to do it again next year!”

Eighth grader Clara Sussman, who plays Billie Jean, agreed.

“I started doing it last year, but I wish I had done it before. I’ll definitely do theater in high school.”

High school alumni of the JRMS Players have also joined in the fun for Foggy Patch. Carly Monson, who is a sophomore at Joel Barlow, is assisting Mrs. Canova.

Alex Ciardullo is a veteran of the JRMS Players, having performed in seven productions, including those at Joel Barlow, and the summer Shakespeare program at New Pond Farm. Alex plays Pappy Joe in Foggy Patch, and will graduate from JRMS this spring.

“Being on-stage feels right for me,” said Alex. “I will miss these fun experiences and being a part of them.”

