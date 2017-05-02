Obituary: Richard ‘Dick’ Banks, 94

Richard (Dick) Banks, 94, of Ithaca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2017 surrounded by his family. Dick was born on February 7, 1923 in Jersey City, NJ, and was the son of the late Sophie and Victor Banks. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years Frances and brother Kenneth Banks and survived by sons Richard (Maryanne), Donald (Jenny), and Christopher (Diane) and daughter Ann (Neil) Hauck and his grandchildren Megan, Peter, Alli, Lydia, Zachary, and Samantha.

Dick was a successful banker, lawyer, and teacher in a career that spanned nearly 75 years. He was a graduate of Fordham University, New York Law School, and received his MBA from Carnegie Mellon University. He was licensed to practice law in New York and Connecticut. After graduating high school he began work at age 16 as a messenger for First National City Bank, which ultimately became Citibank. He worked there continuously until his retirement in 1981, with the exception of the years of his military service in World War II. He ultimately rose to the position of Vice President, and along with his colleagues was a pioneer in introducing cash management programs to corporate America. Following his retirement from Citibank he embarked on a second career as an attorney, opening the Banks and Banks Law Office in Ridgefield, CT initially with his son Christopher, and later in private solo practice. He worked as an attorney until shortly after his 90th birthday, and in the last years served the State of Connecticut, representing parents in family court matters. In addition to his work as a banker and lawyer he also taught Business Law at the American Institute of Banking and at Western Connecticut State and Sacred Heart Universities.

Dick was a devoted family man, serving at various times as a coach and president of the Wantagh, NY Little League and Boy’s Basketball League, and as a leader in the local Cub Scout pack and Boy Scout troop. He was active in local politics on Long Island, serving as a Republican Party volunteer in a predominately Democratic district. Following their move to Redding, Connecticut in 1977 Dick and Fran became long-time members of the Redding Country Club. Since moving to Ithaca in 2015 he made wonderful friendships with many members of the Country Club of Ithaca.

— by the family