Obituary: Shirley L. Johnson, 86

Shirley L. Johnson, age 86, of Redding, CT died at the Danbury Hospital on Sunday April 30, 2017.

She was the widow of Nils Everett Johnson. She was born in Danbury, CT on September 26, 1930, daughter of the late Edith (Banks) and Harry House.

Shirley is survived by her son Wayne Johnson wife MaryBeth of Chesterfield, VA, and daughter Roberta Dance husband Malcolm of Redding, CT. She had two grandsons Nils Dance of Bethel, CT and James Dance wife Kristen of Newtown, CT and three great grandchildren Tyler, Aiden and Hadley. She is survived by a sister Mary (Mae) Dickerson of Newtown, CT and an aunt Martha Cyr of Redding, CT and her sister- in- law Margo House of Clearwater, FL as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in death by her brother Milton House and sister Joan Chamberlin.

Shirley attended the Gilbert and Bennett School in Georgetown and graduated from Danbury High School in Danbury, CT. She was a graduate of the Danbury Hospital Nursing School. She worked at the Danbury Hospital as well as nursing homes in Danbury and Ridgefield, CT. In 1967 she became the school nurse at Joel Barlow High School in Redding, CT until her retirement in 1995. Shirley was a volunteer for Visiting Nurse of Bethel, CT after her retirement.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at her cabin in Vermont that she owned for many years . She enjoyed cooking, knitting, crafting, getting her hair done weekly and reading.

There are no calling hours and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation PO Box 515 Northampton, MA 01061-0515.

— by the family