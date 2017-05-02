Philbrick will host ‘Forensic Conversation’ this Sunday

Today’s Industrial Living Landscapes (TILL), an organization founded by Reddingite Jane Philbrick that is currently researching the development possibilities of the Gilbert & Bennett wire mill site, will host a “Community Forensics Presentation and Roundtable” on the law and financing of the Georgetown Land Development Co.’s failed redevelopment of the Gilbert & Bennett wire mill on Sunday, May 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Redding Community Center.

According to Philbrick, “an unexpected but fruitful outcome” of a meeting she hosted in March about the wire mill site is that TILL has been “receiving material sent by frustrated community people pursuing their own independent research into the G&B quagmire.”

“The logical next step is to gather this material for the community to review together,” she said.

According to Philbrick, the town of Redding has previously provided “clarity on the ‘what’ of the problem,” but the “why and how” questions still need to be answered.

“An informed community engaged in a transparent process yields our best outcome,” Philbrick said.

Town meeting

The Town of Redding will also host a meeting on the current progress of foreclosure proceedings relative to the Gilbert & Bennett site at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15, at the Redding Community Center.