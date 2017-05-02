Clinching a spot in the state Class L tournament with its eighth win of the season, the Joel Barlow High softball team defeated host New Fairfield 13-3 on Monday, May 1.

Barlow went up 2-0 in the top of the first inning but trailed after the Rebels scored three runs in their first turn. Barlow pitcher Caitlin Colangelo then held the hosts scoreless the rest of the way.

The Falcons went ahead to stay in the fifth with five more runs and then added another three in each of the fourth and sixth frames.

Brian Marcelino led Barlow’s offense by going four for four (one home run, one double) with three runs and five RBI. Kristen Acocella was three for five (one home run) with four runs and an RBI. Each also had a stolen base.

Samantha Hilford also went three for five, scoring three runs. Claire McCann went two for three (one home run), scoring an run with three RBI.

Colangelo pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on four hits with five strikeouts and six walks.