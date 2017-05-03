With its singles lineup not at full force, the Joel Barlow High boys tennis team lost 4-3 to Brookfield at home on Thursday, April 27.

Two matches went to three sets, including first singles. Noah Sobel moved up to No. 1 and lost a close 3-6, 6-0, 3-6 decision to Sam D’Orio.

Brookfield took three of the four singles matches, including No. 2, when Amar Patel beat Jake Bernard 7-5, 6-4. Jared Goldstein defeated Jesse Hubicki 6-2, 6-4 in the third singles spot.

Barlow’s lone singles win came at No. 4 when Eren Snover beat Chris Wutsl 6-4, 6-2.

The Falcons won two of the three doubles contests. Just missing s sweep, Matt Lucido and Adam Ortiz defeated Joe Abraham and Jarrett Satula 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1.

Alex Klein Wassink and James Bebon were at second doubles for a 6-4, 6-4 win over Will Lonergan and Steve Aledort. Brookfield tipped the scales in its favor at third doubles with Fazil Quaisar and Ian Gracia holding off Joe Laske and Alex Hemmenway 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The Falcons also had their lineup adjusted when they visited Bunnell on Monday, May 1. This time they dominated each match in a 7-0 sweep.

Sobel was at first singles for a 6-0, 6-2 won over Abbas Harris. Bernard was a 6-3, 6-2 winner at second singles, defeating Tom DuRivage.

Just missing a sweep at third singles, Hubicki beat Rohit Ramakrishnan 6-0, 6-1. Atticus Upson was at fourth singles and got the sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Gabe DaSilva.

Barlow did not surrender a game in the doubles matches. Lucido and Ortiz swept Logan Caraballo and Jimmy Phan 6-0, 6-0, and Klein Wassink and James Fleming did likewise to Alex Cronin and Mike Vernon at second singles. With Bunnell not having a third singles team, Bebon and Trevor Feltman got the win by forfeit.

Now 6-2 overall, Barlow is at Bethel today (Thursday), hosts Pomperaug on Monday and is at Newtown on Tuesday for the final match of the regular season. All matches start at 3:45 p.m.