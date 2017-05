The New Pond Farm Redding Road Race, with lead sponsor GoneForARun.com, will be held this

Sunday (May 7)

. Although most of the 1,200-plus participants are local, the race has runners from 25 states, four countries and 110 Connecticut towns. The ‘Run tor the Cows’ sold out in only a couple of hours on Jan. 1. Because of the race, New Pond Farm’s milk annex will be closed this Sunday until noon.