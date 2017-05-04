Stopping a four-game losing streak, the Joel Barlow High baseball team defeated host Immaculate 6-2 on Wednesday, May 3.

The Falcons, who lost to Mustangs earlier in the season, went ahead to stay in the third inning with three runs with an RBI-double by Clark Gilmore, an RBI single by Matt McGannon and an RBI double by Ryan Lutinski. They added another in the fourth before Immaculate scored its runs in the bottom of the inning.

A couple of Mustang errors, plus an RBI double by Andrew Johnson, added two more Barlow runs in the top of the fifth.

Johnson (double, RBI, run scored) and Mark D’Augelli each had two hits for Barlow.

One the mound, McGannon got the win, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts.