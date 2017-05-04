If the Joel Barlow High boys golf team is making short work of the competition so far, it can only get better once course conditions improve.

Often dealing with wet conditions, the Falcons have remained unbeaten. Head coach Steve Antal is hoping his team will become more consistent with its game as the season continues.

Visiting Bunnell on Wednesday, April 26, the Falcons had room to spare in a 173-237 win at Oronoque Country Club.

Grant Worthington and Pierce Beach were co-medalists for the match, each shooting a five-over-par 41 for nine holes. Mike Brown followed with a 44.

Completing the scoring for the team, Jimmy Stablein shot a 47. James Menapace was also in the varsity match, shooting a 52.

Posting its best round of the season to date, Barlow defeated defending South-West Conference champ Newtown 166-177 on Thursday, April 27, at Redding Country Club.

Leading the way was Brown with an even-par 36 to be named medalist for the match.

“That was a nice round for him,” said Antal. “It definitely helped us out.”

Worthington was next with a 40. Stablein and Foster Rowberry were tied with a 45 apiece. Also in the top five for Barlow was Beach with a 52.

Adding to their streak, the Falcons defeated host Immaculate 169-181 at Richter Park in Danbury on Monday, May 1.

Two golfers tied for medalist honors. Stablein and Immaculate’s Jack Woods each shot a four-over-par 40 for nine holes.

One stroke behind them was Worthington. Brown was next with a 42.

Completing the scoring for the team, Rowberry had a 46. Also playing in the match, Beach shot a 49.

Now 7-0 overall, Barlow takes part in the Woodland Invitational at Oxford Greens today (Thursday), and is home to Notre Dame on Tuesday at 3 p.m.