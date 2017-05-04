Hosting its first meet of the 2017 season, Barlow outscored two out of three South-West Conference competitors on Monday, April 24. The Falcons beat Bunnell High School 94.83-54.16 and also beat Immaculate 89.5-58-5. Unfortunately, Barlow did not have depth in all events, and lost to New Milford 90-60.

Barlow won the opening event, the 4×800-meter relay, with Jeremy Saluzzi, Mike Bortolot, Maxwell Triano, and Ben Ruffing finishing in 8:28.

Other winning performances came from the dependable middle and distance running tandem of Ruffing and Bortolot. The former won the 800 in 1:57.2, just shy of his own school record time. Bortolot was the only double winner in the individual running events by capturing the 1,600 in 4:37 and the 3,200 in 9:30.

Other athletes who placed second in the running events included Milan Spisek, who narrowly lost by 0.2 second in the 100, and Jake Cavanaugh in the 110 high hurdles (17.3 seconds) and 300-meter intermediate hurdles (44.9 seconds).

Barlow did gain two first-place finishes in the field events, both by Spisek. His pole vault of 14 feet and high jump of 5’ 8” bested both his Bunnell and New Milford competitors.

Barlow also competed in the O’Grady Relays held on Saturday at Danbury High School, where it focused on trying to break the school record in the distance medley. This race consists of a 1,200-meter opening leg, followed by a 400-meter second leg, followed by an 800-meter leg, and finishing with a 1,600-meter final leg. Ruffing, Saluzzi, Triano, and Bortolot finished fourth behind powerhouses Trumbull, Danbury, and Masuk with a time of 10:38, one second slower than the school record. Additionally, Barlow was four seconds short of qualifying for the National Elite High School Meet in North Carolina held in mid-June.

Several of Barlow’s athletes will compete in the Middletown Invitational this Saturday, May 6.