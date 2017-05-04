Pitcher Claire McCann just missed throwing a no-hitter as the Joel Barlow High softball team defeated Bethel 10-0 on Thursday, May 4, at home.

Barlow scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and added another three in the second and fourth frames.

McCann allowed only one hit while strikeout 14 and walking one with one hit batter.

Kristen Acocella had two hits, including a home run, with two runs scored and a stolen base. Briana Marcelino also had two hits with two runs and three stolen bases.

McCann had three hits and four runs to help her cause offensively. Taylor Macchia had two hits with two RBI and a run. Katie Boudiette also had two hits.

Heather Quink had Bethel’s lone hit.