Sunny skies for this year’s Frog Frolic

Wyatt Bloom, 11, and his 8-year-old sister, Piper, looked very happy as they ran around Saturday afternoon at the 22nd annual Frog Frolic, hosted by the Mark Twain Library.

This was Wyatt and Piper’s very first year at the Frolic, which was held all day at the Redding Community Center last weekend.

The Frog Frolic is a mixture of arts and crafts activities, old-fashioned games, a children’s book sale, a silent auction, and inflatables.

There is also plenty of food, including hamburgers, hot dogs, chili, watermelon, and snow cones, as well as a cotton candy stand and a cupcake tent.

Volunteers dressed up as storybook characters, such as Mother Goose, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Cat in the Hat, and Little Bo Peep, greeted guests and posed for photos.

The Frolic draws several hundred people each year. It’s planned, organized and run entirely by volunteers. Proceeds support the Mark Twain Library.

“I love how involved the community is with the Frog Frolic,” said Amy Bloom, Wyatt and Piper’s mother. “My neighbors told me to make sure we come here. I think the Frolic is so cute,” she said. The Bloom family moved to Redding from Newtown in the fall.

Wyatt said his favorite activity was the Lily Pop Frog. “They have good lollipops,” he said.

“I won a lollipop,” Piper said.

Nicole McMahon, mother of Olivia, 3, and Benjamin, 2 months, said she and her family have been coming to the Frog Frolic for three years.

Olivia said she loves the Kiss-A-Frog booth because of the Hershey chocolate kisses she gets there and all the great toys she wins.

“We get a really great toy every year from the Kiss-A-Frog game. Last year, we won puzzles and sand toys,” McMahon said.

Emily Palmer and Tegan Hurlbut — who are both 11 — have been coming to the Frolic since they were very little. “It’s a lot of fun. You get to spend time with your friends,” Emily said.

Tegan played a dice game called “Three Little Charms.”

“To play, you roll three dice and you have to get three pigs to win,” she said, holding up the stuffed ostrich that she won. Emily won a stuffed butterfly.

Tom’s Fence Painting activity — named after Tom Sawyer, a character dreamed up by Mark Twain, the library’s founder — drew a steady stream of children throughout the afternoon.

Callie Nesto, 10, chose to paint the fence aqua blue because blue is one of her favorite colors.

Aside from Tom’s Fence, Callie said, she also likes the Milk Bottle Toss.

“I like throwing the ball,” said Callie, who came from Easton to enjoy the day.

Callie’s mother, Terrie, said she was having a great time at the Frolic, enjoying the beautiful, sunny day outdoors.

Thyrza Upson, 14, of Redding said that for her, the food is a big highlight of the Frolic. “The food is great,” she said, as she and her friend Ruthie Black, 13, sipped on a blue snow cone.

Ruthie said that every year since she was 8 she has looked forward to the bouncy houses at the Frolic.

“You can race in them with your friends,” she said. “I plan to keep going in them every year.”

According to Frog Frolic coordinator Stephanie Oulton, the Frolic is a positive and safe event. “Kids can roam freely, make crafts, see story characters, and even touch a truck,” said Oulton, who walked around dressed as Alice in Wonderland.

She said the Frolic’s cake walk activity is one-of-a-kind.

“We hold a cake decorating contest every year, based on a theme. This year, the theme is the Kentucky Derby. Cakes are judged solely on their appearance and how they fit the theme,” she said.

This was Oulton’s 10th year participating in the Frolic. She used to bring her children — Grace, now 15, and Isabel, now 13 — to the Frolic when they were very young, and now they come back to volunteer.

“The Frolic is all about community. It’s a great feeling when you look up and see people you know enjoying the day and volunteering and supporting the library.”

Oulton said she’ll never forget when Grace was 3 and met “Cinderella” at the Frolic. “Grace was just in awe, she thought it was great,” Oulton said.

Oulton said the Mark Twain Library serves a great purpose in the community.

“It’s very welcoming. They have many programs for kids, such as story times and crafts.

“The kids in town grow up in the library. They use it for school and high school and hopefully will continue to use it as adults,” she said.