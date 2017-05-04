Ridgefielders on the hunt for new food to try out, be on the lookout: The Barn Door has set a soft opening date for next week at 37 Ethan Allen Highway, the former La Piazza location.

The new restaurant will offer a variety of different cuisines, ranging from oysters and clams to pizzas to wood-fired kebabs to lamb burgers.

The Barn Door will also offer a full wine and craft beer list, as well as 10 craft cocktails. In addition, there will be a kids menu and happy hour offerings.

Owner Arber Muriqi brings 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry with him to Ridgefield.

“This is my first foray into Connecticut, and that’s because I’ve loved Ridgefield,” he told The Press Wednesday, May 3. “The town is absolutely gorgeous; I’ve always loved coming here and seeing shows at the Playhouse…

The New York native said he’s been looking at opening a business in town for years, and that the location on Route 7 — across from the Branchville train station — was too good to pass up.

“When this place was up for lease, I jumped on it,” he said. “I like the feel of this area — it’s close to the train and attracts customers from several different towns.”

The Barn Door is waiting to get its liquor license approved by the state, and then it will open its doors to customers — hopefully by the middle of next week, Muriqi said.

For more information, go to www.barndoorridgefield.com or call 203-493-5038