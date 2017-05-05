Concerts on the Green back to eleven concerts

Thanks to extra fund raising by private Redding citizens, the Concerts on the Green series will once again run for 11 weeks this summer.

Budget cuts had reduced the concerts’ town subsidy, and only eight concerts were to be held if private funding could not be found.

“I really want to thank the community for stepping up and giving,” said Park and Recreation director Rob Blick, whose department runs the concerts.

“There were so many people who stepped up. A lot of people who gave $75 last year came and gave $100. A lot who gave $100 came and gave $150. Some who hadn’t donated for a couple of years came back and donated again.”

Benefit concert next Saturday

Though the concerts have been reinstated, a fund-raising concert for the series scheduled for Saturday, May 13, at the Redding Community Center will go on. Funds from this concert will provide a backstop for future Concerts on the Green series, in case the subsidy is not restored next year.

Three local bands — The Resounders, Imperial Drive and LouderDaddy — are donating their time to help raise money for the cause.

The Resounders (featuring Bill McBrayer and Mitch Taub) will open the evening, playing their own versions of a wide variety of popular tunes.

Headlining will be a new band called Imperial Drive, composed of local musicians Dave Daignault, Frank Egan, Amy Cabot, and Brien O’Reilly. This will be the band’s debut performance of its all-original, rocking, danceable songs.

Rounding out the evening will be popular local band LouderDaddy (including Chris Nolan, Joe Pampel, and Steve Affinito) cranking out tons of cover tunes.

The event is adults-only and BYOB.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $24 at the door, and space is limited, so advance purchase is recommended.

To find out if the show is sold out, call the town cancellation line, 203-938-5036, ext. 3, on the day of the show. Seating is very limited to allow room for dancing.

Information: http://townofreddingct.org/parks-and-recreation/.