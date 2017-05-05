Facing a depleted opponent, the Joel Barlow High girl tennis team defeated Notre Dame 7-0 on Thursday, May 4.

Maddie Massey was at first singles for a 6-0, 6-1 win over Amanda Wilkins. Call Higgins also gave up just a game in 6-1, 6-0 victory over Andrea Quiles at second singles.

Deirdre Grob posted 6-1, 6-4 scores to beat Hailey Highes at third singles. With Notre Dame having no fourth singles player, Barlow won by forfeit.

Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko were at first doubles and swept Jazmine Fred and Christiana Cheeseman 6-0, 6-0. Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban posted the same scores over Guymara Manigati and Patriney Alteus at second doubles.

The Lancers also had no players for third doubles, resulting in another forfeit win for Barlow.