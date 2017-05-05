Himes joins Fairfield County Walks for Mental Health May 6

U.S. Representative Jim Himes will speak at the inaugural Fairfield County Walks for Mental Health event this Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m., rain or shine, at the Norwalk Green. He will be joined by other officials, including Senators Bob Duff and Toni Boucher, Representatives Cristin McCarthy-Vahey, Bruce Morris, Chris Perone, Jonathan Steinberg, Fred Wilms, and Terrie Wood, and Mayor Harry Rilling.

The Walk has been organized by a coalition of mental health advocates and organizations to kick off Mental Health Awareness Month. The Walk planners encourage everyone to participate to support their friends, family and colleagues who struggle with mental illness or addiction.

By walking together, the community will demonstrate that mental illness affects all segments of society, while showcasing the wide variety of programs and services that collaborate to help those in need.

Unfortunately, most of these agencies are struggling to meet increasing demand in an environment of dwindling budgets. “It’s important that the legislators be aware of the needs of people with mental health disorders and that funding needs to be maintained,” notes Walk Chairperson Liz McDermott, a resident of Norwalk.

Participating groups include Bridge House, CCAR, Communities 4 Action, Community Health Center, CT Counseling, End Addiction, FAVOR, FS Dubois Center, Hearing Voices Network, the Kennedy Center, Keystone House, LifeBridge, Mid-Fairfield Child Guidance Center, Mid-Fairfield Substance Abuse Coalition, Mountainside, NAMI Southwest, NAMI Fairfield, Norwalk Hospital, Pathways, Positive Directions, RIPPLE, Silver Hill Hospital, Southwest Regional Mental Health Board, and TurningPointCT, along with individuals and families.

The Walk is funded by the Southwest Regional Mental Health Board with additional support from NAMI Southwest. Sign in to walk at the Norwalk Green by 10 a.m. and gather near the Gazebo. The Walk will end at 11:30 a.m.

For more information on this and other free public awareness events offered during Mental Health Month, visit HealthyMindsCT.org, the website of the Southwest Regional Mental Health Board.