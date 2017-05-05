Letter: Article on Sobels’ arrest was misleading

To the Editor:

The front-page article about Sara and Jon Sobel on April 27 did not provide a complete set of facts about their case. As a result, the print article was misleading. The story failed to report the police investigation into the actions of Steven Overby, 56, of Norwalk, who lived with the Sobels. Mr. Overby was arrested on March 2 and according to the Danbury News Times has been charged with three counts of sexual assault on a minor, among other charges. Overby is free on $500,000 bond and faces up to 20 years in prison. The News Times also reported that “according to arrest warrant affidavits, Jon Sobel contacted Redding Police Chief Douglas Fuchs in January about the possibility of sexual assault on a minor.” Also missing in The Pilot story was the fact that the charges of risk of injury to a minor were carried out because the Sobels are alleged to have hindered a Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigation after weeks of cooperation. None of this information was reported by The Pilot on April 27.

The April 27 story seems to have been rushed into print. While I saw that The Pilot updated the story online, there remain deficiencies. Readers of The Pilot, many of whom personally know the Sobels, deserve to have our newspaper provide a complete set of facts when reporting allegations about neighbors. Whenever there is such inflammatory news, the standards for publishing should be especially high.

I have known the Sobels for 15 years; in my experience both Jon and Sara are conscientious and caring educators. To my knowledge there has never been any inappropriate action of any kind on their part. Given the seriousness of the assertions, it is vital that any further reporting be accurate, factual and complete.

Lew Bender

Ledgewood Road