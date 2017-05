Held to just one goal in the second half, the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team lost a 7-4 decision to Branford in a non-league game on Saturday, May 6.

Barlow trailed just 4-3 at halftime but drew no closer.

Julia Hartmann scored two goals for Barlow. Maddie Porter and Elizabeth Eastus each netted one.

Nikki Wallin had seven saves in goal for Barlow, now 7-7 overall.