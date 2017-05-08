The Redding Pilot

Eugene W. Vaughn, 75 of West Redding

Eugene William Vaughn, 75, of West Redding, died Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Danbury Hospital.

The youngest of six children born to the late Paul and Helen Vaughn, he lived all but a few months of his life at his childhood home on Simpaug Turnpike, the bulk of it with his sister Florence, who died last year.

He is survived by his brother John Vaughn of Danbury and several nieces and nephews and by his good friend Dayle Knapp.

Besides his parents and his sister, Mr. Vaughn was predeceased by three brothers, Paul of Kent; James of West Redding, and Walter of Fairfield, CA.

Gene, as he was known to his family and friends, graduated from the Redding Elementary School and attended Ridgefield High School.

He was a carpenter by trade and a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Georgetown.

For the last several months he was a resident at Laurel Ridge Health Care.

Visiting hours will be held at the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church Street, Georgetown, on  Monday May 8 , 2017, during the hours of 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, 30 Church Street, Redding, Connecticut. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bethel at a later date.

