Girls golf: Brookfield 182, Joel Barlow 199

By Redding Pilot on May 8, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Despite shooting its best round of the season the Joel Barlow High girls golf team lost 182-183 to host Brookfield in a battle of unbeaten teams at Sunset Hill Golf Course on Monday, May 8.

The Falcons had the medalist for the match. Molly Healey also had her best round of the season with a 37 for nine holes. She was also the only Barlow golfer to break 50.

Shannon Gilbert was next for Barlow with a 52. Elena Bosak shot a 54.

Completing the scoring for the team, Madison Amente shot a 56. Jessica Huminski had a 59 for Barlow, now 7-1 overall.

