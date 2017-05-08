Memorial hike on ‘Joan’s Trail’ is next weekend

Have you always wanted to visit Redding’s legendary Warrup’s Rock or to walk its stony heights for a second time?

A hike hosted by the Redding Land Trust on Saturday, May 13, at 9 a.m. offers a perfect opportunity to view the ledge and enjoy a scenic tour of Joan’s Trial, named in honor of conservation leader and trailblazer Joan Ensor.

Led by experienced Trail Tenders Gordon Loery and Bruce Given, the walk is a loop of some 3.5 miles through the Rock Lot and Mary Evelyn Scott Nature Preserve.

With a new plaque presented by the Redding Land Trust as tribute to Ensor, its longtime former president, now visible on a prominent tree, Joan’s Trail traverses woodlands and lofty vistas.

Returning on the Duncan Monro Trail, there are views even to Long Island Sound.

Cars may be parked on Seventy Acre Road opposite Mine Hill Road near the trailhead entrance.