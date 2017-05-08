Obituary: Helen O’Brien, of Redding

Helen O’Brien died at Danbury Hospital on May 6, 2017 from complications of cardio pulmonary disease. She was a resident of Redding, CT since 1972.

Born April 19,1934 in Worcester MA, she was the daughter of the late Mary Ellen Connor Anderson and the late Albert Anderson.

Helen received her degree in Nursing from Massachusetts General Hospital in 1956 and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Connecticut State College 1977.

She went on to earn a Masters of Public Health from Yale University in 1979.

Helen was proud of her long career and important accomplishments in the healthcare field, especially serving as President of the Stratford Visiting Nurses Association until her retirement in 2001.

Helen is survived by her son Mark, residing in New Fairfield, CT with his wife Jennifer, and

daughter Karen Tomko residing in Redding CT with husband Michael.

She is also survived by four grandchildren: Elizabeth, Christopher, Rachel and Mitchell Tomko.

She was pre-deceased by her brother Albert Anderson Jr., of Maine

Memorial event to be announced.

Helen’s family would be grateful for donations to NIMH, National Institute of Mental Health, or American Lung Association.

— by the family