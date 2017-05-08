The Redding Pilot

Softball: Joel Barlow 7, Brookfield 3

By Redding Pilot on May 8, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Improving its overall record to 11-5, the Joel Barlow High softball team defeated host Brookfield 7-3 on Monday, May 8.

Barlow’s Caitling Colangelo and Brookfield’s Alyssa Leonetti were locked in a pitchers’ duel for four innings until the visitors scored three runs in the top of the fifth. They added two more in the fifth to make it 5-0.

Brookfield replied in the the bottom go the sixth with all three of its runs but Barlow got the last word in with a pair in its last turn.

Kristen Acocella had two hits for Barlow with an RBI. Taylor Macchia had a hits with two runs and two RBI. Brian Marcelino hit a double, scored a run and had one RBI.

Colangelo gave up three runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking three in seven innings of work.

