Barlow students are national finalists in Fed Challenge

Joel Barlow High School’s inaugural Fed Challenge team were national finalists. Cara Krupnikoff-Salkin, Emma Thomas, Elizabeth Hayman, Melani Zuckerman, and Katherine Wright finished third or fourth in the nation.

Their task was to simulate a Federal Open Market Committee meeting and answer tough questions from a series of federal analysts through three rounds of competition. They evaluated the American economy using multiple indicators of growth, inflation, and unemployment. Then they variously assessed upside and downside risks, and based on that analysis made policy recommendations.

They advanced to finals by proceeding through a bracket to reach the finals. During the preliminary competition in March, they discussed the impact of GOP policies for taxation and regulation along with the strength of the dollar. A month later in semis and finals, they revised their analysis and discussed the possible impacts of the then-upcoming French election.

Last year this group of students were third in the nation in a similar competition, the Euro-Challenge, and they won on the strength of their policies to tackle unemployment in Slovakia. Since having aged out of that program, they decided to move on to compete in Fed Challenge, Liberty Street, a competition limited to students in AP economics courses.