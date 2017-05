It did not have the medalist but the Joel Barlow High boys golf team got the win instead when it defeated Notre Dame of Fairfield 182-209 on Tuesday, May 9, at Redding Country Club.

Notre Dame had the best individual score with Safeen Ahmad shooting a four-over-par 40 for nine holes. Barlow’s Pierce Beach and Mike Brown were only a stroke behind him, each with a 41.

James Menapace also shot in the 40s with a 49. Both Grant Worthington and Jimmy Stablein were tied with 51 apiece.