A number of Redding residents were the victims of car break-ins between the evening of Thursday, May 4, and the morning of Friday, May 5.

According to police, 13 residents called the police department on Friday, May 5 to report their cars had been broken into, or they were missing items from their cars.

Cars parked on the following roads were broken into:

• Windy Hill Road

• Werf Drive

• Umpawaug Road

• Marchant Road

• Guardhouse Drive

• Picketts Ridge Road

• Simpaug Turnpike