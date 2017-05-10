The Redding Pilot

Boys tennis: Newtown 4, Joel Barlow 3

By Redding Pilot on May 10, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Ending the regular season, the Joel Barlow High boys tennis team was edged 4-3 by host Newtown on Tuesday, May 9.

Newtown won all of the singles contests. Joey Conrad defeated Noak Sobel 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in the No. 1 spot. Constantine Bogiatzis prevailed 6-1, 6-2 over Jake Bernard at second singles.

At third singles, Francesco Pelliccia was a 6-0, 6-2 winner over Jesse Hubicki. Completing the singles sweep, Jackson Dooley beat Atticus Upson 6-2, 6-1.

Barlow fared better at doubles, winning all three matches. It just missed a sweep at first doubles with Matt Lucido and Adam Ortiz defeating Grant Larson and Matt Frazetta 6-0, 6-1.

It took three sets but James Fleming and Alex Klein Wassink beat Jordan Klein and Ben Futterman 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 at second doubles. James Bebon and Ryan Lauter were at third doubles for a 6-4, 6-4 win over Nihar Soman and Luke Sposato.

Related posts:

  1. Boys tennis: Three-setters highlight tough match
  2. Boys tennis: Barlow dominates in opener
  3. Boys tennis: Newtown 4, Joel Barlow 3
  4. Boys tennis: Falcons sweep Red Devils

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Boys volleyball: Joel Barlow 3, Kolbe Cathedral 0 Next Post Editorial: Add a 'too high,' 'too low' addendum to budget votes
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress