Editorial: Add a ‘too high,’ ‘too low’ addendum to budget votes

At the in-person announcement of this year’s municipal and education budget referendum results on Tuesday, May 2, at the Redding Community Center, Board of Finance chairman Bill Alvarez proclaimed to the small crowd that, yet again, his board had proven vocal residents who spoke against educational budget cuts at many Board of Finance meetings in early 2017 did not represent the wishes of the entire town.

His reasoning, apparently, was that the budget his Board of Finance presented to the town had passed by a large margin.

That reasoning does not pass muster, especially from a chairman who unprecedentedly refused to allow public comment at the last finance board meeting before the referendum.

Every year, the Board of Finance has the option to add a second question to the budget referendum — a too high, or too low addendum — that would allow citizens to literally prove the chairman’s statement.

Instead, this year like in years passed, the Board of Finance did not add such an addendum.

While some who voted in favor of the budget surely agreed with the Board of Finance’s education budget cuts, but wouldn’t it be nice to know exactly how many residents were voting for a fourth-straight-year of education budget cuts because they felt those budgets needed to be slashed?

Wouldn’t it similarly be nice to know if residents voted in favor of a fourth-straight-year of educational budget cuts because they were worried an out-of-touch, aggressive Board of Finance would take a rejection of it’s presented budget, and cite a mandate for further cuts to the Redding education budget?

Most people on either side of this municipal debate should agree that such a question is necessary next year, regardless of who is sitting on the Board of Finance.

There is no reason to have a budget vote without such a addendum, unless the Board of Finance believes in opaque, best-guess government, rather than transparency.

(The same Board of Finance that is using $50,000 of taxpayer money to initiate an investigation of the Board of Education’s finances in the name of transparency.)