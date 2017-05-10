The Redding Pilot

Girls tennis: Joel Barlow 6, Bethel 1

By Redding Pilot on May 10, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Ending the regular season on a winning note, the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team defeated Bethel 6-1 at home on Wednesday, May 10.

Barlow won three of the four singles matches. Maddy Massey defeated Ariana Leggio 6-1, 6-3 in the No 1 spot.

Call Higgins defeated Pavitra Makarla 6-2, 6-3 at second singles and Elizabeth McCain got the only sweep of the day with 6-0, 6-0 scores over Sophia Islam at this singles.

Bethel’s only win came at fourth singles with Margaret Dolan beating Anastasia Fassman in three sets at 0-6, 6-1, 7-5.

First doubles featured Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko beating Cassidy Quinn and Rachel Houlihan 6-0, 6-2. Just missing a sweep, Veronica Galban and Kristy Kudej defeated Isabela Oprea and Amanda Towey 6-0, 6-1 at second doubles.

Laure Winslow and Caroline Bast were at third doubles and beat Grace Ballard and Kallan Hook 6-2, 6-2.

Barlow is 12-4 overall.

