Softball: Joel Barlow 9, Bunnell 0

Behind a two-hit performance by Claire McGann and Caitlin Colangelo, the Joel Barlow High softball team defeated Bunnell 9-0 on Wednesday, May 11.

Barlow scored in all but one at bat, tacking on three runs in the first innings, one in the second two in the third, two in the fourth and one in the six.

Briana Marcelino went three for three with a hime runs, three RBI and three runs scored. Taylor MAcchia had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Mann had a home run and three RBI.

McCann also pitched three innings, striking out six. Colangelo went four innings for the save with two hits and five walks.

